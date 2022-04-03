Winner's bag: Valero Texas Open champion J.J. Spaun

At age 31, J.J. Spaun is a first-time winner on the PGA Tour, having claimed the Valero Texas Open. Here are the winning clubs he used to do so:

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 70 TX shaft; Callaway Mavrik (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 80TX shaft

IRONS: Srixon ZX7 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (50, 54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 2 GSS prototype

BALL: Srixon Z-Star Diamond