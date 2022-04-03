×

Winner's bag: Valero Texas Open champion J.J. Spaun

Getty Images

At age 31, J.J. Spaun is a first-time winner on the PGA Tour, having claimed the Valero Texas Open. Here are the winning clubs he used to do so:

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS:  TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 70 TX shaft; Callaway Mavrik (18 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 80TX shaft

IRONS: Srixon ZX7 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (50, 54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 2 GSS prototype

BALL: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Spaun: First Tour win, trip to Masters at Valero

BY Associated Press  — 

In his 147th PGA Tour start, J.J. Spaun survived a double-bogey start to his round by recording five birdies with no bogeys.
Golf Central

Texas payout: What Spaun earned for first title

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's a look at what J.J. Spaun and those who made the cut at TPC San Antonio earned in money and FEC points.
News & Opinion

Sneds part of four-way tie for Texas Open lead

BY Associated Press  — 

Brandt Snedeker and Beau Hossler each shot rounds of 5-under 67 to join J.J. Spaun and Dylan Frittelli atop the leaderboard after Day 3.