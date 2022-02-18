WM customer Space City Gym awarded $1 million for Sam Ryder's hole-in-one

WM Million Dollar Shot Content
WM

Sam Ryder won't soon forget his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour. That's what happens when you ace the rowdiest hole on the PGA Tour, the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale. Specifically, this is what happens:

But what's better than a beer shower from 20,000 fans? A check for $1 million.

As part of a promotion for customers who couldn't attend the WM Phoenix Open, WM sponsored the "Million Dollar Shot" contest. Twenty company clients were randomly associated with a playing group on Saturday of the event. If any player within one of those 20 threesomes made a hole-in-one, the assigned client would win the million-dollar prize.

And thanks to Ryder, Space City Gym in Humble, Texas, was the lucky recipient.

Additionally, all 20 customers who were randomly selected and participated received free WM service for a year.

