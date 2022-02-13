WM Phoenix Open payout: Scottie Scheffler collects nearly $1.5 million

Scottie Scheffler had posted 17 top-20 finishes in 70 career PGA Tour starts, including a pair of runner-up finishes, before breaking through for his maiden victory Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open.
Scheffler topped Patrick Cantlay in a three-hole playoff at TPC Scottsdale to walk away with the trophy and nearly $1.5 million first-place prize.
Here are the complete purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for Scheffler and the rest of the players who made the cut:
|Finish
|Playerr
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|500
|1,476,000
|2
|Patrick Cantlay
|300
|893,800
|3
|Brooks Koepka
|145
|434,600
|3
|Xander Schauffele
|145
|434,600
|3
|Sahith Theegala
|145
|434,600
|6
|Billy Horschel
|95
|287,000
|6
|Alex Noren
|95
|287,000
|8
|Hideki Matsuyama
|83
|248,050
|8
|Justin Thomas
|83
|248,050
|10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|68
|198,850
|10
|Patton Kizzire
|68
|198,850
|10
|Keith Mitchell
|68
|198,850
|10
|Jon Rahm
|68
|198,850
|14
|Brian Harman
|51
|133,250
|14
|Tom Hoge
|51
|133,250
|14
|Max Homa
|51
|133,250
|14
|Chris Kirk
|51
|133,250
|14
|Martin Laird
|51
|133,250
|14
|Louis Oosthuizen
|51
|133,250
|14
|Bubba Watson
|51
|133,250
|21
|Garrick Higgo
|42
|96,350
|21
|Scott Stallings
|42
|96,350
|23
|Sebastián Muñoz
|37
|79,130
|23
|J.T. Poston
|37
|79,130
|23
|Sam Ryder
|37
|79,130
|26
|Keegan Bradley
|30
|58,630
|26
|Talor Gooch
|30
|58,630
|26
|Adam Hadwin
|30
|58,630
|26
|Sung Kang
|30
|58,630
|26
|Si Woo Kim
|30
|58,630
|26
|Brendon Todd
|30
|58,630
|26
|Cameron Young
|30
|58,630
|33
|Russell Henley
|22
|45,715
|33
|Russell Knox
|22
|45,715
|33
|Carlos Ortiz
|22
|45,715
|33
|Rory Sabbatini
|22
|45,715
|37
|Lucas Glover
|19
|40,590
|38
|Corey Conners
|16
|35,670
|38
|Kevin Kisner
|16
|35,670
|38
|K.H. Lee
|16
|35,670
|38
|Troy Merritt
|16
|35,670
|38
|Adam Scott
|16
|35,670
|43
|Kevin Chappell
|11
|26,705
|43
|Stewart Cink
|11
|26,705
|43
|Zach Johnson
|11
|26,705
|43
|Martin Trainer
|11
|26,705
|43
|Abraham Ancer
|11
|26,705
|43
|Francesco Molinari
|11
|26,705
|49
|Doug Ghim
|8
|20,869
|49
|Branden Grace
|8
|20,869
|49
|Harry Higgs
|8
|20,869
|49
|Ryan Moore
|8
|20,869
|53
|Joseph Bramlett
|6
|19,303
|53
|Brice Garnett
|6
|19,303
|53
|Kramer Hickok
|6
|19,303
|53
|Luke List
|6
|19,303
|53
|Kevin Tway
|6
|19,303
|58
|Matt Jones
|5
|18,696
|58
|Brian Stuard
|5
|18,696
|60
|Jordan Spieth
|5
|18,368
|60
|Hudson Swafford
|5
|18,368
|62
|Joel Dahmen
|5
|18,040
|62
|Stephan Jaeger
|5
|18,040
|64
|Austin Eckroat
|0
|17,794
|65
|Peter Malnati
|4
|17,630
|66
|Sepp Straka
|4
|17,466
|67
|Charley Hoffman
|4
|17,302