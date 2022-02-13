WM Phoenix Open payout: Scottie Scheffler collects nearly $1.5 million

Scottie Scheffler had posted 17 top-20 finishes in 70 career PGA Tour starts, including a pair of runner-up finishes, before breaking through for his maiden victory Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open.

Scheffler topped Patrick Cantlay in a three-hole playoff at TPC Scottsdale to walk away with the trophy and nearly $1.5 million first-place prize.

Here are the complete purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for Scheffler and the rest of the players who made the cut: