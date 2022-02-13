WM Phoenix Open payout: Scottie Scheffler collects nearly $1.5 million

Scottie Scheffler had posted 17 top-20 finishes in 70 career PGA Tour starts, including a pair of runner-up finishes, before breaking through for his maiden victory Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open.

Scheffler topped Patrick Cantlay in a three-hole playoff at TPC Scottsdale to walk away with the trophy and nearly $1.5 million first-place prize.

Here are the complete purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for Scheffler and the rest of the players who made the cut:

Finish Playerr FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Scottie Scheffler 500 1,476,000
2 Patrick Cantlay 300 893,800
3 Brooks Koepka 145 434,600
3 Xander Schauffele 145 434,600
3 Sahith Theegala 145 434,600
6 Billy Horschel 95 287,000
6 Alex Noren 95 287,000
8 Hideki Matsuyama 83 248,050
8 Justin Thomas 83 248,050
10 Matt Fitzpatrick 68 198,850
10 Patton Kizzire 68 198,850
10 Keith Mitchell 68 198,850
10 Jon Rahm 68 198,850
14 Brian Harman 51 133,250
14 Tom Hoge 51 133,250
14 Max Homa 51 133,250
14 Chris Kirk 51 133,250
14 Martin Laird 51 133,250
14 Louis Oosthuizen 51 133,250
14 Bubba Watson 51 133,250
21 Garrick Higgo 42 96,350
21 Scott Stallings 42 96,350
23 Sebastián Muñoz 37 79,130
23 J.T. Poston 37 79,130
23 Sam Ryder 37 79,130
26 Keegan Bradley 30 58,630
26 Talor Gooch 30 58,630
26 Adam Hadwin 30 58,630
26 Sung Kang 30 58,630
26 Si Woo Kim 30 58,630
26 Brendon Todd 30 58,630
26 Cameron Young 30 58,630
33 Russell Henley 22 45,715
33 Russell Knox 22 45,715
33 Carlos Ortiz 22 45,715
33 Rory Sabbatini 22 45,715
37 Lucas Glover 19 40,590
38 Corey Conners 16 35,670
38 Kevin Kisner 16 35,670
38 K.H. Lee 16 35,670
38 Troy Merritt 16 35,670
38 Adam Scott 16 35,670
43 Kevin Chappell 11 26,705
43 Stewart Cink 11 26,705
43 Zach Johnson 11 26,705
43 Martin Trainer 11 26,705
43 Abraham Ancer 11 26,705
43 Francesco Molinari 11 26,705
49 Doug Ghim 8 20,869
49 Branden Grace 8 20,869
49 Harry Higgs 8 20,869
49 Ryan Moore 8 20,869
53 Joseph Bramlett 6 19,303
53 Brice Garnett 6 19,303
53 Kramer Hickok 6 19,303
53 Luke List 6 19,303
53 Kevin Tway 6 19,303
58 Matt Jones 5 18,696
58 Brian Stuard 5 18,696
60 Jordan Spieth 5 18,368
60 Hudson Swafford 5 18,368
62 Joel Dahmen 5 18,040
62 Stephan Jaeger 5 18,040
64 Austin Eckroat 0 17,794
65 Peter Malnati 4 17,630
66 Sepp Straka 4 17,466
67 Charley Hoffman 4 17,302

