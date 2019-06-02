Woods in 'a lot better' shape for U.S. Open than he was for PGA

DUBLIN, Ohio – The 43-year-old is still figuring things out.

Fresh off a closing 67 at the Memorial that left Tiger Woods tied for 10th place when he completed his round, he said his game and his body are in a much better place than when he missed the cut at last month’s PGA Championship.

As Woods has repeatedly explained, the challenge is balancing being rested and healthy with the need to maintain his competitive edge. That has translated to fewer starts.

“I feel a lot better. That's going to be the trick going forward. I'll never be able to play as much as I used to. And just trying to balance that and being prepared and sharp,” Woods said.

That balancing act has been complicated this season with the PGA Tour’s condensed schedule that included the PGA Championship’s move to May and The Players shift back to March.

“With the condensed season for the first time this is our first go-around, so trying to figure out the playing schedule, trying to get a good balance of that and being prepared and also taking care of the body, it's new,” Woods said.

The Memorial will likely be Woods’ last regular Tour event this season. Before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs, Woods’ schedule looks to include starts at the U.S. Open in two weeks, July’s Open Championship and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship the week after the year’s final major.

Depending on his position on the season-long points race, he’s currently 22nd, he could also skip a playoff event, likely the postseason opener in New Jersey, which means Woods would only play five more times before the end of the season.