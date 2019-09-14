Woods watches Stanford-UCF football game from sideline

woods_1920_stanfordtwitter.jpg
Stanford Football/Twitter

Professional golfer Tiger Woods hasn't been seen in quite some time. But sports fan Tiger Woods was spotted again on Saturday.

A week after Woods (and his vintage fist pump) was seen cheering on Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open, the 15-time major champ joined the Stanford football team on the sideline for their game against the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Fla.

Woods, who won the 1996 NCAA individual title while playing for Stanford, was chatting up some players and head coach David Shaw before the game and then remained on the sideline once the game started with girlfriend Erica Herman, who is a UCF graduate.

More articles like this

Stanford
College Central

As Okla. St. opens gap, don't ignore Stanford

BY Brentley Romine  — 

It doesn’t take a Stanford degree to know that this NCAA Championship is anything but over, and the Cardinal like the spot they're in.

Thumbnail
College Central

Salinda breaks through as Stanford wins Western

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Stanford senior Isaiah Salinda picked up his first individual victory as the Cardinal took home the team title Wednesday at the Western Intercollegiate.

Thumbnail
College Central

Course knowledge pays off early at Western

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Knowing Pasatiempo well paid dividends Monday at the Western Intercollegiate, where host San Jose State leads and past champ Justin Suh shares the individual lead.