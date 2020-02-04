World Long Drive Announces 2020 Schedule

World Long Drive announced its 2020 schedule today, which will feature a new venue for the World Long Drive Championship for the first time since 2015, as well as more than a dozen qualifying events throughout North America and around the world. The season will feature four televised events airing live on GOLF Channel, with World Long Drive coming off its two most-viewed seasons (2018-’19) on GOLF Channel and the networks of NBC Sports, according to data released by The Nielsen Company. Chloe Garner (Somerset West, South Africa) and Kyle Berkshire (Crofton, Md.) enter the 2020 season as the reigning world champions.

2020 World Long Drive Championship Heads to Cog Hill Outside of Chicago: World Long Drive has partnered with Cog Hill Golf & Country Club (Lemont, Ill.) outside of Chicago in a multi-year agreement that will designate Cog Hill as the host venue for the 2020 World Long Drive Championship. Opening in 1927, Cog Hill previously hosted the BMW Championship and Western Open (1991-2007), as well as a handful of USGA championships. In collaboration with World Long Drive, Cog Hill will construct a custom “hitting grid” that will be utilized for competition in September, which will culminate live and under the lights in primetime on GOLF Channel.

"Coming off a memorable 2019 season, we're expanding our commitment to global development of the sport through a broader qualifying series that includes expansion in Asia and other parts of the world," said Matt Farrell, executive director, World Long Drive Association. "We're also thrilled to bring our flagship event to the No. 3 media market in the United States through a partnership with Cog Hill, whose tradition in the sport reflects our own storied history as we celebrate the 45th edition of the World Long Drive Championship this fall."

“For over 90 years, Cog Hill and the Jemsek family have been at the forefront of introducing and promoting the game of golf,” said Katherine Jemsek, president, Cog Hill Golf & Country Club. “We’re thrilled that our facility will host the 2020 World Long Drive Championship. Long drive contests are in our blood, as our founder – my grandfather, Joe Jemsek – won the 1934 Chicago World Fair’s Long Drive contest. We look forward to welcoming fans, sports enthusiasts as well as the competitors to historic Cog Hill in September.”

Q-Series, Global Q-Series Highlight Opportunities to Earn Entry in WLD Championship: During the course of the season, World Long Drive plans to offer more than a dozen officially-sanctioned qualifying events throughout North America and around the world, which will present an opportunity for hitters to earn an exemption into the season-ending World Long Drive Championship in September. Q-Series (Qualifying Series) events will be held throughout North America, and Global Q-Series events will be staged around the world in 2020. In addition to the North American Q-Series events, WLD will stage a pair of additional “Tour Series” events, featuring a modified tour event on the backend of a Q-Series event in both Memphis (June 20) and Salt Lake City (Aug. 1).

Top Flite Named New Official Ball of World Long Drive: The 2020 World Long Drive season will coincide with a new partner in Top Flite, which becomes the official ball of World Long Drive, to be used at all qualifying and tour events during the course of the season. Specifically, the “Top Flite Bomb” will be utilized in all competitions, a two-piece ball featuring a large core design and higher compression that’s catered for distance and low spin for maximum carry.

In addition to Top Flite, World Long Drive in 2020 also will welcome New Amsterdam’s Stratusphere Gin (official gin of World Long Drive) as a new official marketing partner. Callaway, Avis, Dicks Sporting Goods and Synthetic Turf International all will return as official marketing partners for the 2020 World Long Drive season.

DATE EVENT LOCATION Feb. 21-22 WLD Global Q-Series: Chiang Mai (Stage I) Chiang Mai, Thailand March 7-8 WLD Global Q-Series: Bangkok (Stage II) Bangkok, Thailand March 20-21 WLD Q-Series: Yucca Valley Yucca Valley, Calif. March 28-29 WLD Global Q-Series: Thailand (Final Stage) Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand April 17-22 Clash in the Canyon (Tour Event)* Mesquite, Nev. May 14-15 WLD Q-Series: Columbia Columbia, S.C. May 17-19 Exchange Celebrating Service: Fort Jackson (*GOLF Channel*, Tour Event) Fort Jackson, S.C. June 7-9 Atlantic City Boardwalk Bash (*GOLF Channel*, Tour Event) Atlantic City, N.J. June 18-19 WLD Q-Series: Memphis Memphis, Tenn. June 20 WLD Tour Series: Memphis Memphis, Tenn. July 10-11 WLD Q-Series: Port Rowan (Canada) Port Rowan, Ont., Canada July 17-18 WLD Q-Series: Rochester Rochester, N.Y. July 20-22 ROC City Rumble (Tour Event) Rochester, N.Y. July 30-31 WLD Q-Series: Salt Lake City West Bountiful, Utah Aug. 1 WLD Tour Series: Salt Lake City West Bountiful, Utah Aug. 15-17 Tennessee Big Shots benefiting Niswonger Children’s Hospital (*GOLF Channel*, Tour Event) Kingsport, Tenn. Sept. 3-9 45th World Long Drive Championship (*GOLF Channel*) Lemont, Ill.

*Clash in the Canyon event dates are being finalized, but will fall between April 17-22*