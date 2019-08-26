World Long Drive Championship TV Schedule

Golf at its farthest, loudest, most athletic and adrenaline-filled extreme. The longest hitters in the world will convene for the 44th annual World Long Drive Championship at WinStar World Casino and Resort on the Texas/Oklahoma border. Originating in 1976, the World Long Drive Championship will culminate live in primetime on Golf Channel under the lights to crown a champion in the Open, Women’s and Masters Divisions. Golf Channel’s live coverage begins Tuesday night with the Women’s and Masters Championship, and concludes Wednesday night with the Men’s Championship.

World Long Drive Championship LIVE Coverage Programming:

Tuesday, September 3: 8:30 - 11pm ET
Wednesday, September 4: 8:30 - 11pm ET

