×

World No. 1 on the line as Rory McIlroy eyes Scottie Scheffler's ranking at CJ Cup

Getty Images

The world No. 1 ranking is up for grabs this week at Congaree.

Rory McIlroy, who enters the CJ Cup ranked second in the Official World Golf Ranking, has a chance to unseat No. 1 Scottie Scheffler depending on how the two players finish in the limited-field event in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

According to Twitter’s resident OWGR guru, Nosferatu, McIlroy, who sits at 8.81 average points, needs a win or solo second and some “help” from Scheffler, at 9.39, to reach No. 1 for the first time since July 2020.

McIlroy has strung together five straight top-8 finishes, including a victory at the Tour Championship, where he spotted Scheffler six shots before taking down the reigning Masters champion. Scheffler, meanwhile, hasn’t played an individual tournament since East Lake, though he did compete in the Presidents Cup, where he went a disappointing 0-3-1.

In other OWGR news, Keegan Bradley rose from No. 44 to No. 23 following his Zozo Championship victory. It’s the first time that Bradley has been ranked inside the top 25 since August 2014.

Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf event in Jeddah, though with no world-ranking points up for grabs, Koepka fell two spots to No. 35.

And your weekly Tiger Woods update: Woods is now No. 1,218, sandwiched between Vitor Londot Lopes and Jack Slater.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Tiger drops to new low in latest OWGR

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Tiger Woods dropped to No. 1,206 in the Official World Golf Ranking, seven spots lower than his previous lowest ranking. 
Golf Central

Cup snubs Fox, Hughes rise in OWGR after wins

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Ryan Fox and Mackenzie Hughes each narrowly missed trips to Quail Hollow two weeks ago. But on Sunday, neither player looked like much of a snub.
Golf Central

OWGR: Homa, MacIntyre make big moves

BY Patricia Duffy  — 

Max Homa’s second win in less than five months was enough to give the 31-year-old his best world ranking ever this week.