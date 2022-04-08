×

World No. 2 Nelly Korda has surgery on blood clot in left arm

World No. 2 Nelly Korda missed the first major of the season, the Chevron Championship, with a blood clot in her left arm, and she announced Friday morning via Twitter that she had surgery to remedy the problem.

“I recently underwent surgery for a blood clot in my subclavian vein,” Korda said. “I am pleased to report the procedure went well and the doctors were happy with the outcome.”

As mentioned in her statement, this isn’t the only health scare Korda has dealt with in 2022. She contracted COVID-19 in January, which also cost her some time on the golf course.


The reigning gold medalist will now begin the recovery process as she looks to make her return to the LPGA Tour when she’s back to 100 percent.

The next time Korda could potentially tee it up in a major is the U.S. Women’s Open, which will take place June 2-5 at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

