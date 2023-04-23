×

World No. 59 Lucas Herbert wins ISPS Handa Championship in playoff

OMITAMA, Japan — Australian Lucas Herbert outlasted Aaron Cockerill to win the Handa Championship on the second extra hole Sunday for his third DP World Tour title.

The pair finished the final round tied at 15 under after Herbert just missed a birdie putt from 20 feet on the 18th for a 67. Cockerill had a chance to take advantage but saw his second shot on the last find a bunker and was lucky to save his par and force the playoff after a final-round 68.

After both players made par on the first extra hole, Herbert did well to recover from a wayward tee shot on the second playoff hole to secure his first win since the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open title in 2021.

“I’ve come here so many times and loved it so to get back here and win, it means a lot,” said Herbert. “It was kind of solid, I didn’t think I did anything special. I just hit solid shots where I needed to, didn’t think I hit too many bad shots. Made some putts where I needed to.”

Scotland’s Calum Hill took sole third place with a 14-under 266 after shooting a tidy 5-under 65 in the final round.

