World Wide Technology Championship moving from Mayakoba to Tiger Woods-designed course

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship will be moved from Mayakoba to El Cardonal Course, located at Diamante Cabo San Lucas in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

The move comes after Mayakoba, a Greg Norman-designed course, hosted the LIV Golf season opener in Feburary. El Cardonal was the first golf course ever designed by 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods and TGR Design, opening in 2014.

“The World Wide Technology Championship is proud to display top golf talent while highlighting leadership, technology innovation and diversity in an effort to create a positive impact on local communities throughout Mexico and around the world,” said Jim Kavanaugh, CEO and Co-Founder of WWT. “We will continue that mission in 2023 in partnership with the PGA TOUR, as well as our new host Diamante and the Los Cabos region, and we are certain that our customers, partners and everyone who comes to enjoy the championship at our new location will have an amazing experience.”

The WWT Championship will feature 132 players competing for 500 FedExCup points in one of the first events following the FedExCup playoffs that conclude in August. The Tour's fall slate, WWT included, finalizes the top-125 eligibility for the next FedExCup season, which begins in January as the Tour moves back to a calendar-year schedule starting in 2024.

Woods' design for El Cardonal was influenced by the Southern California courses he grew up playing and features views of the Pacific Ocean.

In addition to El Cardonal, Diamante also features the Dunes Course, designed by Davis Love III, as well as the TGR-designed Oasis Short Course, a 12-hole, par-3 course.