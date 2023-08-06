×

Wyndham Championship payout: Big check, huge FedExCup haul for Lucas Glover

Getty Images
 

Lucas Glover won his fifth career PGA Tour event at the Wyndham Championship. The victory earned him more than $1.3 million as well as 500 FedExCup points. The latter resulted in his jumping from 112th to 49th in the standings to secure a spot in the first round of the playoffs.

The top 70 upon the Wyndham regular-season finale earned a tee time at the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 50 after the St. Jude will move on to the BMW Championship. The first two playoff events each have a $20 million purse with the Tour Championship (top 30 after BMW) offering a $75 million prize pool.

Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Sedgefield Country Club. 

Finish

Player

FedEx 

  Earnings ($)

1

Lucas Glover

500.00

1,368,000.00

T2

Byeong Hun An

245.00

676,400.00

T2

Russell Henley

245.00

676,400.00

4

Billy Horschel

135.00

372,400.00

T5

Michael Kim

105.00

293,550.00

T5

Webb Simpson

105.00

293,550.00

T7

Cam Davis

80.00

223,060.00

T7

J.T. Poston

80.00

223,060.00

T7

Adam Scott

80.00

223,060.00

T7

Adam Svensson

80.00

223,060.00

T7

Brendon Todd

80.00

223,060.00

T12

Charley Hoffman

62.50

169,100.00

T12

Justin Thomas

62.50

169,100.00

T14

Ludvig Aberg

51.00

123,500.00

T14

Sam Burns

51.00

123,500.00

T14

Eric Cole

51.00

123,500.00

T14

Nicolai Hojgaard

-

123,500.00

T14

Sungjae Im

51.00

123,500.00

T14

Stephan Jaeger

51.00

123,500.00

T14

Robert Streb

51.00

123,500.00

21

Thomas Detry

43.00

93,100.00

T22

Ryan Brehm

37.30

73,340.00

T22

Luke Donald

37.30

73,340.00

T22

Taylor Moore

37.30

73,340.00

T22

Matti Schmid

37.30

73,340.00

T22

Davis Thompson

37.30

73,340.00

T27

Nick Hardy

28.75

53,200.00

T27

Nicholas Lindheim

28.75

53,200.00

T27

Andrew Putnam

28.75

53,200.00

T27

Chez Reavie

28.75

53,200.00

T27

Austin Smotherman

28.75

53,200.00

T27

Gary Woodland

28.75

53,200.00

T33

Harris English

21.10

41,420.00

T33

Chesson Hadley

21.10

41,420.00

T33

Si Woo Kim

21.10

41,420.00

T33

Kelly Kraft

21.10

41,420.00

T33

Andrew Novak

21.10

41,420.00

T38

Sam Bennett

-

31,540.00

T38

Tyler Duncan

15.00

31,540.00

T38

Matt Kuchar

15.00

31,540.00

T38

Alex Noren

15.00

31,540.00

T38

Sam Ryder

15.00

31,540.00

T38

Greyson Sigg

15.00

31,540.00

T38

J.J. Spaun

15.00

31,540.00

T45

Peter Kuest

-

22,116.00

T45

David Lipsky

9.75

22,116.00

T45

Scott Piercy

9.75

22,116.00

T45

Brandt Snedeker

9.75

22,116.00

T45

Matt Wallace

9.75

22,116.00

T45

Kyle Westmoreland

9.75

22,116.00

T51

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

6.62

18,164.00

T51

Zecheng Dou

6.62

18,164.00

T51

Doug Ghim

6.62

18,164.00

T51

Nate Lashley

6.62

18,164.00

T51

Shane Lowry

6.62

18,164.00

T51

Max McGreevy

6.62

18,164.00

T51

Dylan Wu

6.62

18,164.00

T58

Martin Laird

5.10

17,176.00

T58

Troy Merritt

5.10

17,176.00

T58

Vincent Norrman

5.10

17,176.00

T58

Brandon Wu

5.10

17,176.00

T62

Matt NeSmith

4.50

16,720.00

T62

Scott Stallings

4.50

16,720.00

T64

Joel Dahmen

4.00

16,340.00

T64

C.T. Pan

4.00

16,340.00

T64

Adam Schenk

4.00

16,340.00

T67

Michael Gligic

3.40

15,884.00

T67

Trey Mullinax

3.40

15,884.00

T67

Carson Young

3.40

15,884.00

70

Wesley Bryan

3.00

15,580.00

T71

Jim Herman

2.85

15,352.00

T71

Richy Werenski

2.85

15,352.00

73

Carl Yuan

2.70

15,124.00

