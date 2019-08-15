Xander Schauffele joins "Feherty," Monday (Aug. 19) at 9 p.m. ET

Four-time PGA TOUR winner Xander Schauffele will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series, Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Filmed in San Diego in May, the interview with the 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year will center around a number of subjects, including:

Schauffele’s relationship with his father – his swing coach – and one encounter between the two during a Monday qualifier while the elder Schauffele was caddying for his son.

Reflecting on his year spent on the Korn Ferry Tour, and the feeling of validation in winning at The Greenbrier during his rookie year on the PGA TOUR.

His feat of becoming the first PGA TOUR rookie to win the TOUR Championship in 2017, and how it was set up by an incredible final round at the BMW Championship.

Recalling his runner-up finishes at The 2018 Open and 2019 Masters.

Recounting his final round 62 to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Schauffele’s feeling of disappointment in being left off of the 2018 Ryder Cup team.

Why Schauffele continues to drive the Toyota Camry he’s had since competing on the Web.com Tour.

Feherty will welcome two additional guests in as many weeks to close out the show’s ninth season (each episode airing at 9 p.m. ET on Monday):

Aug. 26 – John McEnroe

Sept. 2 – Michael Strahan

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series initially debuted in June 2011, and celebrated its 100th episode milestone in 2017. Feherty is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original productions division, which also is responsible for the production of the network’s critically acclaimed GOLF Films.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.