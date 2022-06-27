Xander Schauffele jumps to 11th in the world after winning the Travelers Championship

Xander Schauffele received a nice bump in the Official World Golf Ranking, but wasn’t able to crack the top 10 after his win at the Travelers Championship.

The 2021 Olympic gold medalist jumped four spots from 15th to 11th, overtaking Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris and Jordan Spieth.

Patrick Cantlay, Schauffele’s playing partner yesterday at TPC River Highlands, started the final round one stroke back of the lead, but shot a final-round 76 to finish T-13. The poor finish resulted in Cantlay dropping one spot in the world ranking to seventh, just behind Cam Smith.

Sahith Theegala, who double bogeyed the 18th hole Sunday to finish T-2, jumped to the highest world ranking of his career at 66th.

Rory McIlroy finished T-19, which wasn’t enough to stay at No. 2 in the world. Jon Rahm leapfrogged the Northern Irishman to reclaim his spot behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler picked up a few more world ranking points with a T-8 finish, further increasing his lead over Rahm. The gap from Scheffler to Rahm is bigger than the gap from Rahm to world No. 15 Horschel.