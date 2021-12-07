As year's final OWGR nears, these 10 players are projected to earn Masters invites

Ten players are expected to qualify for the 2022 Masters when the final Official World Golf Ranking of the year is released in a few weeks.

Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Matt Wolff are among the names projected to finish inside the world’s top 50 on Dec. 27, the final rankings update of the year that also comes with an invitation to tee it up at Augusta National in April.

Joining Hatton, Fitzpatrick and Wolff are Lee Westwood, Mackenzie Hughes, Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Palmer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee and Takumi Kanaya. Kanaya, the 23-year-old Japanese rising star, has three top-4 finishes in the past four weeks on the Japan Tour, and according to OWGR Twitter guru Nosferatu, Kanaya is expected to finish the year at No. 50, a spot behind Lee and one place ahead of Cameron Tringale, who is not currently in the Masters field.

Tringale, though, will have one more opportunity to qualify for the Masters via the world rankings. There is one more top-5 cutoff the week prior to the tournament. Ian Poulter, projected at No. 54 at year’s end, would be the next player down the list who is not yet in the field.