Zurich Classic field set: Jon Rahm, Ryan Palmer back to defend 2019 title

The field is set for next week's Zurich Classic.
Defending champions Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer, who won the last edition at TPC Louisiana in 2019, highlight the list of 80 two-player teams. Here are some other notable teams:
- Collin Morikawa/Matthew Wolff
- Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
- Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson
- Tyrrell Hatton/Danny Willett
- Sam Burns/Billy Horschel
- Bubba Watson/Scottie Scheffler
- Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith
- Tony Finau/Cameron Champ
- Viktor Hovland/Kristoffer Ventura
- Sungjae Im/Ben An
- Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel
For the full field, click here.
The format for the Zurich consists of four-ball on Thursday and Saturday and foursomes on Friday and Sunday. The top 35 teams and ties advance to the weekend.