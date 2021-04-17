Zurich Classic field set: Jon Rahm, Ryan Palmer back to defend 2019 title

Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer celebrate after winning the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2019 in Avondale, Louisiana.(Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) -

The field is set for next week's Zurich Classic.

Defending champions Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer, who won the last edition at TPC Louisiana in 2019, highlight the list of 80 two-player teams. Here are some other notable teams:

Collin Morikawa/Matthew Wolff

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson

Tyrrell Hatton/Danny Willett

Sam Burns/Billy Horschel

Bubba Watson/Scottie Scheffler

Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith

Tony Finau/Cameron Champ

Viktor Hovland/Kristoffer Ventura

Sungjae Im/Ben An

Louis Oosthuizen/Charl Schwartzel

For the full field, click here.

The format for the Zurich consists of four-ball on Thursday and Saturday and foursomes on Friday and Sunday. The top 35 teams and ties advance to the weekend.