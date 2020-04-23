Zurich Classic of New Orleans, HUGEL-LA Open Headline Encore Tournament Telecasts

Today through Sunday, GOLF Channel will air encore tournament telecasts of this week’s originally scheduled tournaments on the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour. A different final round of the PGA TOUR’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans will air across the four days, including “lead-in” coverage Saturday and Sunday coinciding with the respective final rounds concluding on CBS. For the LPGA, GOLF Channel will air third and final round coverage of the 2018 edition of the HUGEL – LA Open on Thursday and Friday, along with third and final round coverage of the 2019 tournament Saturday-Sunday.

Below is a summary of tournament encore programming through Sunday:

PGA TOUR: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (2015, ‘17-’19)

Today-Sunday, GOLF Channel will re-air final round telecasts of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Today (3 p.m. ET) will feature the final round of the 2015 event (won by Justin Rose), while the final round from 2018 will re-air on Friday (3 p.m. ET, Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy). Saturday and Sunday, GOLF Channel will air “lead-in” coverage (1:30 p.m. ET) of the 2017 and 2019 final rounds respectively (won by Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith – 2017; Ryan Palmer/Jon Rahm – 2019), prior to the conclusion of each round airing on CBS.

LPGA Tour: HUGEL LA Open (2018-‘19)

Third and final round encore telecasts of the LPGA’s 2018 and 2019 HUGEL – LA Open will air today through Sunday on GOLF Channel (beginning at 7 p.m. ET). Third and final round coverage of the 2018 edition of the event (won by Moriya Jutanugarn) will air Thursday and Friday (7-9:30 p.m. ET), while third and final round coverage of the 2019 event (won by Minjee Lee) will air on Saturday and Sunday (7-10 p.m. ET).

Tournament Encore Airings on GOLF Channel – April 23-26 (All Times EST) Thursday, April 23 3-6 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 2015 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Final Round) Friday, April 24 3-6 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Final Round) Saturday, April 25 1:30-3 p.m. / 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Final Round) Sunday, April 25 1:30-3 p.m. / 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Final Round) Thursday, April 23 7-9:30 p.m. 2018 HUGEL – LA Open (Third Round) Friday, April 24 7-9:30 p.m. 2018 HUGEL – LA Open (Final Round) Saturday, April 25 7-10 p.m. 2019 HUGEL – LA Open (Third Round) Sunday, April 26 7-10 p.m. 2019 HUGEL – LA Open (Final Round)

