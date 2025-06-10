Skip navigation
Luke Vlooswyk

Luke
Vlooswyk

More News

old_course_16_st_andrews_1920.jpg
Old Course set to be lengthened, revamped ahead of 2027 Open
In an attempt to “refine the strategic challenge for elite players,” the R&A announced on Tuesday a series of changes to the Old Course ahead of the 2027 Open at St. Andrews.
nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
01:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
Michael Brennan was ‘solid as a rock’ in Bank of Utah Championship victory.
Bank Of Utah Championship 2025 - Final Round
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
Three events remain in the FedExCup Fall season. Here’s a look at the standings along the top 60 and top 100 cut lines.
Lots of 100 dollar bills, macro, close-up money. the concept of US cash money. US paper money. Bribery with a wad of money, cash circulation and money exchange currency. Background of 100 dollar bills
03:36
NBA gambling scandal a cautionary tale for golf?
The Golf Today crew talks about the NBA gambling scandal, debating if it is “a cautionary tale” for the sport of golf and analyzing what the PGA Tour and other leagues can do to prevent a similar crisis in the future.