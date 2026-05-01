Cink opens 2-shot lead in Regions Tradition in bid for second straight senior major title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Stewart Cink shot his second straight 7-under 65 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead in the Regions Tradition in his bid to won consecutive senior major titles.

Cink won the major Senior PGA Championship two weeks ago in Florida for his third victory of the year on the 50-and-over tour.

On Friday at Greystone Golf & Country Club, Cink again had eight birdies and a bogey. He began the round tied for the lead with Alex Cejka.

“I executed some nice shots,” Cink said. “I made a long putt on 17. Had a couple two-putt birdies, a couple pretty simple up-and-downs. It was really nothing for the history books, it was just some good play.”

Charlie Wi was second after his second 66.

“It was a pleasant surprise,” said Wi, winless on the PGA Tour Champions. “I ran off five in a row from the beginning. I don’t think I’ve ever done that, so it was nice to get off to a really nice start. A little disappointing to make a couple bogeys out there, but overall, I played really well.”

The 52-year-old Cink opened the season with a victory in January in Hawaii in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, then won the Hoag Classic and Senior PGA in consecutive starts in late March and April. He has seven career senior titles after winning eight times on the PGA Tour, highlighted by a playoff victory over Tom Watson in the 2009 British Open.

Reigning player of the year Stewart Cink opens Champions season with win Stewart Cink won the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship on Saturday, closing with an 8-under 63 for a three-stroke victory.

“I’m going to have some of my north and central Alabaman friends and family here the rest of the weekend so that will be great to see them,” said Cink, from Huntsville. “Hopefully give them something to cheer about.”

Cejka, the 2021 winner, had a 68 to drop into a tie for third at 11 under with Retief Goosen (65) and Thongchai Jaidee (66). Goosen won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic last week in Georgia.

Steven Alker was 9 under after a 69.

Defending champion Angel Cabrera was tied for 20th at 5 under, following an opening 72 with a 67.