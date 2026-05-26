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PGA Tour players react to potential two-tier tournament system and requirements

May 26, 2026 06:08 PM
PGA Tour players gearing up for the Charles Schwab Challenge react to the potential rule that could force the game's top contenders to play only Tier 1 events.

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