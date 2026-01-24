After 68-67 start at AmEx, Ludvig Åberg withdraws with illness

Ludvig Åberg entered Saturday’s third round of The American Express at 9 under, just above the projected cut line.

But about a half hour before his tee time at PGA West’s Stadium Course, Åberg became the latest player to withdraw with illness.

Luke Clanton and Rico Hoey withdrew on Friday after neither player broke 70 in the first round. Åberg shot 68-67 through two days, though he was eight shots off the lead shared by Scottie Scheffler and Blades Brown.

It was around this time last year that Åberg became ill during the Farmers Insurance Open. He slipped to a T-42 finish after an opening 63 at Torrey, then pulled out of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am following a first-round 77. However, he returned two weeks later at the Genesis Invitational and won.

This was Åberg’s first start of the year, having not played anywhere on the PGA Tour since the Tour Championship last September.