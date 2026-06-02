Blades Brown, 19, becomes a PGA Tour special temporary member

Blades Brown, the 19-year-old who turned pro before leaving high school, made it official by accepting special temporary membership on the PGA Tour. That allows unlimited sponsor exemptions the rest of the year.

Brown earned enough points for that privilege with a tie for 14th in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He then headed back to the Korn Ferry Tour, where he tied for 13th last week to move to No. 11 on the points list.

The top 20 on the Korn Ferry Tour earn PGA Tour cards. Brown also would have to finish equal to 70th place on last year’s FedEx Cup to get a card.

He is back on the Korn Ferry this week at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in South Carolina.

Brown could become the youngest player to get a PGA Tour card, breaking the record of Jason Day, who was eight days short of his 20th birthday when he got a card in October 2007.