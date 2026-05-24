CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026 prize money: Full payout from $10.3 million purse
Published May 24, 2026 08:54 AM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
Scottie Scheffler, Jackson Suber and Sungjae Im were just three Tour players putting on highlights during Moving Day at TPC Craig Ranch. Si Woo Kim has a two-shot lead over Scheffler and Wyndham Clark entering Sunday's final round.
There have been a lot of $20 million purses on offer recently on the PGA Tour. But half of that isn’t too bad.
Those who made the cut in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson are competing for a total of $10.3 million. The winner will collect $1.854 million.
Here’s how the full purse will be distributed at TPC Craig Ranch (will be updated with individual payouts at tournament’s end):
- Win: $1,854,000
- 2: $1,122,000
- 3: $710,700
- 4: $504,700
- 5: $422,300
- 6: $373,375
- 7: $347,625
- 8: $321,875
- 9: $201,275
- 10: $280,675
- 11: $260,075
- 12: $239,475
- 13: $218,875
- 14: $198,275
- 15: $187,975
- 16: $177,675
- 17: $167,375
- 18: $157,075
- 19: $146,775
- 20: $136,475
- 21: $126,175
- 22: $115,875
- 23: $107,635
- 24: $99,395
- 25: $91,155
- 26: $82,915
- 27: $79,825
- 28: $76,735
- 29: $73,645
- 30: $70,555
- 31: $67,465
- 32: $64,375
- 33: $61,285
- 34: $58,719
- 35: $56,135
- 36: $53,560
- 37: $50,985
- 38: $48,925
- 39: $46,865
- 40: $44,805
- 41: $42,745
- 42: $40,685
- 43: $38,625
- 44: $36,565
- 45: $34,505
- 46: $32,445
- 47: $30,385
- 48: $28,737
- 49: $27,295
- 50: $26,471
- 51: $25,853
- 52: $25,235
- 53: $24,823
- 54: $24,411
- 55: $24,205
- 56: $23,999
- 57: $23,793
- 58: $23,587
- 59: $23,381
- 60: $23,175
- 61: $22,969
- 62: $22,763
- 63: $22,557
- 64: $22,351
- 65: $22,145