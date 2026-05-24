Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026 prize money: Full payout from $10.3 million purse

  
Published May 24, 2026 08:54 AM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
May 23, 2026 07:46 PM
Scottie Scheffler, Jackson Suber and Sungjae Im were just three Tour players putting on highlights during Moving Day at TPC Craig Ranch. Si Woo Kim has a two-shot lead over Scheffler and Wyndham Clark entering Sunday's final round.

There have been a lot of $20 million purses on offer recently on the PGA Tour. But half of that isn’t too bad.

Those who made the cut in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson are competing for a total of $10.3 million. The winner will collect $1.854 million.

Here’s how the full purse will be distributed at TPC Craig Ranch (will be updated with individual payouts at tournament’s end):

  • Win: $1,854,000
  • 2: $1,122,000
  • 3: $710,700
  • 4: $504,700
  • 5: $422,300
  • 6: $373,375
  • 7: $347,625
  • 8: $321,875
  • 9: $201,275
  • 10: $280,675
  • 11: $260,075
  • 12: $239,475
  • 13: $218,875
  • 14: $198,275
  • 15: $187,975
  • 16: $177,675
  • 17: $167,375
  • 18: $157,075
  • 19: $146,775
  • 20: $136,475
  • 21: $126,175
  • 22: $115,875
  • 23: $107,635
  • 24: $99,395
  • 25: $91,155
  • 26: $82,915
  • 27: $79,825
  • 28: $76,735
  • 29: $73,645
  • 30: $70,555
  • 31: $67,465
  • 32: $64,375
  • 33: $61,285
  • 34: $58,719
  • 35: $56,135
  • 36: $53,560
  • 37: $50,985
  • 38: $48,925
  • 39: $46,865
  • 40: $44,805
  • 41: $42,745
  • 42: $40,685
  • 43: $38,625
  • 44: $36,565
  • 45: $34,505
  • 46: $32,445
  • 47: $30,385
  • 48: $28,737
  • 49: $27,295
  • 50: $26,471
  • 51: $25,853
  • 52: $25,235
  • 53: $24,823
  • 54: $24,411
  • 55: $24,205
  • 56: $23,999
  • 57: $23,793
  • 58: $23,587
  • 59: $23,381
  • 60: $23,175
  • 61: $22,969
  • 62: $22,763
  • 63: $22,557
  • 64: $22,351
  • 65: $22,145