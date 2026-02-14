Final-round tee times moved up due to weather at Pebble Beach
Published February 14, 2026 04:36 PM
It will be an earlier start Sunday at Pebble Beach.
Due to inclement weather forecasted for Sunday afternoon on the Monterey Peninsula, PGA Tour officials have moved up Sunday’s final-round tees times for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The final threesome will go off the first tee at 12:45 p.m. ET, an hour earlier than Saturday. Split tees will be used, and the first group will begin at 10:22 a.m. ET.
The finish is still slated for 6 p.m. ET.
Check back for full tee times, pairings when they become available.