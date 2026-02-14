Final-round tee times moved up due to weather at Pebble Beach

It will be an earlier start Sunday at Pebble Beach.

Due to inclement weather forecasted for Sunday afternoon on the Monterey Peninsula, PGA Tour officials have moved up Sunday’s final-round tees times for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The final threesome will go off the first tee at 12:45 p.m. ET, an hour earlier than Saturday. Split tees will be used, and the first group will begin at 10:22 a.m. ET.

The finish is still slated for 6 p.m. ET.

Check back for full tee times, pairings when they become available.