Jordan Spieth aced this iconic oceanside hole ahead of Pebble event

If Jordan Spieth was searching for a cure, he may have found it last Sunday.

Spieth ended his run of three straight top-6 finishes at the WM Phoenix with last week’s missed cut, his first at TPC Scottsdale since 2020. He then flew straight to Pebble Beach, site of this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and hit a few balls on Saturday.

“I got in a bad kind of mental place Friday,” Spieth said. “I was swinging it well, and I decided to tell myself I wasn’t. I just had a bad day. … That is typically a really good one for me. The last five, six years, it’s a big springboard for me, Phoenix is, and I thought, let’s just forget about it and use this as our pseudo-Phoenix and try to get dialed in.”

It helped, of course, that Spieth had a very good day on Sunday. He and his brother, Steven, enjoyed arguably one of golf’s greatest doubles: rounds at Pebble and nearby Cypress Point. They played 18 at Pebble before a loop around Cypress.

And when Spieth got to the par-3 15th at Cypress, the start of the iconic oceanside stretch, what did he do? Why, he dunked it.

Ace.

“Probably one of my top five holes in the world if you asked me where I’d want to make one on,” Spieth told Golfweek’s Adam Schupak.

Spieth carried that good fortune to Thursday’s first round at Spyglass Hill, holing a wedge from 116 yards at the par-4 18th before shooting 6-under 66, a performance that left Spieth four back of leader Ryo Histasune, who carded his 62 at Pebble.

Now, Spieth heads to Pebble on Friday, hoping to keep the momentum of this week going.