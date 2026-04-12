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Justin Rose authors amazing approach shot on No. 7 in Sunday Masters run

  
Published April 12, 2026 03:56 PM
Rex and Lav pod: Green jacket up for grabs now
April 11, 2026 09:43 PM
In this "Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav," Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss what went wrong with Rory McIlroy Saturday and who they think will win on Sunday.

There’s plenty of golf left but consider Justin Rose’s approach shot from the pine needles on Augusta’s treacherous par-4 seventh hole the clubhouse leader for the highlight moment from this Masters Sunday.

Again, it’s early.

Drama is unfolding in real time. But, in case you missed it. Damn, what a shot.

Rose tapped in for birdie, his third of the first nine at Augusta. The sequence pushed Rose into a three-way tie for second on the Masters leaderboard.

He then birdied the eighth hole, and when Cameron Young bogeyed the sixth and seventh, the lead was Rose’s alone at 11 under par.

Rose, 45, is a three-time Masters runner-up and the only player in tournament history to twice lose in a playoff (2017, 2025). He won the U.S. Open at Merion for his lone major title in 2013.