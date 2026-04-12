Major championship winners: List of most victories in men’s professional golf
Published April 12, 2026 02:05 PM
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Everyone knows Jack and 18. It’s the greatest numerical association in golf: Jack Nicklaus, 18 professional men’s major victories.
Nothing is bigger, in terms of achievement, in the game.
The men’s professional major landscape includes the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship. Only six players have won them all. Only three players have won double-digits in total.
Here’s a look at the list of men who have won at least three majors in professional golf history:
|PLAYER
|TOTAL
|MASTERS
|PGA
|U.S. OPEN
|THE OPEN
|1. Jack Nicklaus
|18
|6
|5
|4
|3
|2. Tiger Woods
|15
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3. Walter Hagen
|11
|0
|5
|2
|4
|T4. Ben Hogan
|9
|2
|2
|4
|1
|T4. Gary Player
|9
|3
|2
|1
|3
|6. Tom Watson
|8
|2
|0
|1
|5
|T7. Harry Vardon
|7
|0
|0
|1
|6
|T7. Bobby Jones
|7
|0
|0
|4
|3
|T7. Gene Sarazen
|7
|1
|3
|2
|1
|T7. Sam Snead
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|T7. Arnold Palmer
|7
|4
|0
|1
|2
|T12. Lee Trevino
|6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|T12. Nick Faldo
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|T12. Phil Mickelson
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|T15. James Braid
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|T15. John Henry Taylor
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|T15. Byron Nelson
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|T15. Peter Thomson
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|T15. Seve Ballesteros
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|T15. Brooks Koepka
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|T15. Rory McIlroy
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|T22. Tom Morris Sr.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T22. Tom Morris Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T22. Willie Park Sr.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T22. Willie Anderson
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|T22. Jim Barnes
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|T22. Bobby Locke
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T22. Raymond Floyd
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|T22. Ernie Els
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|T22. Scottie Scheffler
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|T31. James Anderson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T31. Bob Ferguson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T31. Tommy Armour
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T31. Denny Shute
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T31. Ralph Guldahl
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|T31. Henry Cotton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T31. Jimmy Demaret
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T31. Cary Middlecoff
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|T31. Julius Boros
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|T31. Billy Casper
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|T31. Larry Nelson
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|T31. Hale Irwin
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|T31. Nick Price
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T31. Payne Stewart
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|T31. Vijay Singh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|T31. Padraig Harrington
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T31. Jordan Spieth
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1