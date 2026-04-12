Major championship winners: List of most victories in men’s professional golf

Everyone knows Jack and 18. It’s the greatest numerical association in golf: Jack Nicklaus, 18 professional men’s major victories.

Nothing is bigger, in terms of achievement, in the game.

The men’s professional major landscape includes the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship. Only six players have won them all. Only three players have won double-digits in total.

Here’s a look at the list of men who have won at least three majors in professional golf history: