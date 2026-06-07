Memorial Tournament 2026 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse

The PGA Tour’s seventh signature event of the season is scheduled to conclude Sunday evening at Muirfield Village.

And with it, another $20 million will be doled out.

Following multiple suspensions Saturday at the Memorial Tournament, the third round will resume Saturday morning. After a long day concludes in Dublin, Ohio, the winner will exit with $4 million. The top 4 places offer seven-figure paychecks. Here’s how the purse will be paid out (will be updated with individual payouts at tournament’s end).