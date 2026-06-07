Memorial Tournament 2026 prize money: Full payout from $20 million purse
Published June 6, 2026 08:18 PM
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 3
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Memorial Tournament, Round 3
The PGA Tour’s seventh signature event of the season is scheduled to conclude Sunday evening at Muirfield Village.
And with it, another $20 million will be doled out.
Following multiple suspensions Saturday at the Memorial Tournament, the third round will resume Saturday morning. After a long day concludes in Dublin, Ohio, the winner will exit with $4 million. The top 4 places offer seven-figure paychecks. Here’s how the purse will be paid out (will be updated with individual payouts at tournament’s end).
- Win: $4 million
- 2: $2.2 million
- 3: $1.4 million
- 4: $1 million
- 5: $840,000
- 6: $760,000
- 7: $700,000
- 8: $646,000
- 9: $600,000
- 10: $556,000
- 11: $514,000
- 12: $472,000
- 13: $430,000
- 14: $389,000
- 15: $369,000
- 16: $349,000
- 17: $329,000
- 18: $309,000
- 19: $289,000
- 20: $269,000
- 21: $250,000
- 22: $233,000
- 23: $216,000
- 24: $200,000
- 25: $184,000
- 26: $168,000
- 27: $161,000
- 28: $154,000
- 29: $147,000
- 30: $140,000
- 31: $133,000
- 32: $126,000
- 33: $119,000
- 34: $114,000
- 35: $109,000
- 36: $104,000
- 37: $99,000
- 38: $94,000
- 39: $90,000
- 40: $86,000
- 41: $82,000
- 42: $78,000
- 43: $74,000
- 44: $70,000
- 45: $66,000
- 46: $62,000
- 47: $58,000
- 48: $56,000
- 49: $54,000
- 50: $52,000
- 51: $51,000
- 52: $50,000
- 53: $49,000
- 54: $48,000
- 55: $47,000
- 56: $46,000
- 57: $45,000
- 58: $44,000
- 59: $43,000
- 60: $42,000
- 61: $41,000
- 62: $40,000
- 63: $38,000
- 64: $37,000
- 65: $36,000