Memorial Tournament 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch
J.T. Poston will carry a one-shot lead over Ryan Gerard entering the weekend at Muirfield Village.
Poston’s 7-under 65 included a mistake-free back nine on a course that challenged both morning and afternoon pairings Friday. The next lowest score of the second round was 69.
“I can’t put into words how hard that was,” said Justin Thomas, who barely made the cut at 5 over thanks to a par-saving putt on the 18th hole. “That was the hardest round of golf that I can remember, major, non-major, it was just insane. The wind wasn’t really the direction it was supposed to be or kind of forecasted to be for kind of like half the day and that usually isn’t something that happens when it’s at 25, 20, 25 miles an hour.”
Will Jack’s Place relent in Round 3? Golf Channel’s live coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Here are the third round tee times and pairings for the Memorial Tournament.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:50 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
|8:55 AM
EDT
|1
Corey Conners
Sepp Straka
|9:06 AM
EDT
|1
Lucas Glover
Mac Meissner
|9:17 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Hoge
Ludvig Åberg
|9:28 AM
EDT
|1
Chris Gotterup
Michael Kim
|9:39 AM
EDT
|1
Russell Henley
Nico Echavarria
|9:50 AM
EDT
|1
Si Woo Kim
Denny McCarthy
|10:01 AM
EDT
|1
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Brandt Snedeker
|10:12 AM
EDT
|1
Bud Cauley
Patrick Rodgers
|10:23 AM
EDT
|1
Ryo Hisatsune
Cameron Young
|10:39 AM
EDT
|1
Harris English
Ryan Fox
|10:50 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Taylor
Matt Kuchar
|11:01 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Adam Scott
|11:12 AM
EDT
|1
Rory McIlroy
Gary Woodland
|11:23 AM
EDT
|1
Sungjae Im
Justin Rose
|11:34 AM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Hideki Matsuyama
|11:45 AM
EDT
|1
Jacob Bridgeman
Kristoffer Reitan
|11:56 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Noren
Sahith Theegala
|12:07 PM
EDT
|1
J.J. Spaun
Kurt Kitayama
|12:18 PM
EDT
|1
Maverick McNealy
Keegan Bradley
|12:34 PM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Harry Hall
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Taylor Pendrith
|12:56 PM
EDT
|1
Alex Fitzpatrick
Aaron Rai
|1:07 PM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Wyndham Clark
|1:18 PM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Patrick Cantlay
|1:29 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Tommy Fleetwood
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
J.T. Poston
Ryan Gerard