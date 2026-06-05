Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Memorial Tournament 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published June 5, 2026 06:39 PM
Rory tests cameraman's cardio on 17th hole at Memorial
June 5, 2026 06:21 PM
Rory McIlroy just had to catch up with Justin Thomas on the 17th hole at Muirfield Village on Friday. Here's how the moment was caught on camera.

J.T. Poston will carry a one-shot lead over Ryan Gerard entering the weekend at Muirfield Village.

Poston’s 7-under 65 included a mistake-free back nine on a course that challenged both morning and afternoon pairings Friday. The next lowest score of the second round was 69.

“I can’t put into words how hard that was,” said Justin Thomas, who barely made the cut at 5 over thanks to a par-saving putt on the 18th hole. “That was the hardest round of golf that I can remember, major, non-major, it was just insane. The wind wasn’t really the direction it was supposed to be or kind of forecasted to be for kind of like half the day and that usually isn’t something that happens when it’s at 25, 20, 25 miles an hour.”

Will Jack’s Place relent in Round 3? Golf Channel’s live coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Image for the Memorial Tournament - Rd 3
the Memorial Tournament - Rd 3
Watch the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Here are the third round tee times and pairings for the Memorial Tournament.

Time
TeePlayers
8:50 AM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

8:55 AM
EDT		1

Corey Conners

Sepp Straka

9:06 AM
EDT		1

Lucas Glover

Mac Meissner

9:17 AM
EDT		1

Tom Hoge

Ludvig Åberg

9:28 AM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Michael Kim

9:39 AM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Nico Echavarria

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Si Woo Kim

Denny McCarthy

10:01 AM
EDT		1

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Brandt Snedeker

10:12 AM
EDT		1

Bud Cauley

Patrick Rodgers

10:23 AM
EDT		1

Ryo Hisatsune

Cameron Young

10:39 AM
EDT		1

Harris English

Ryan Fox

10:50 AM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Matt Kuchar

11:01 AM
EDT		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Adam Scott

11:12 AM
EDT		1

Rory McIlroy

Gary Woodland

11:23 AM
EDT		1

Sungjae Im

Justin Rose

11:34 AM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Hideki Matsuyama

11:45 AM
EDT		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Kristoffer Reitan

11:56 AM
EDT		1

Alex Noren

Sahith Theegala

12:07 PM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Kurt Kitayama

12:18 PM
EDT		1

Maverick McNealy

Keegan Bradley

12:34 PM
EDT		1

Tony Finau

Harry Hall

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Taylor Pendrith

12:56 PM
EDT		1

Alex Fitzpatrick

Aaron Rai

1:07 PM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Wyndham Clark

1:18 PM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

Patrick Cantlay

1:29 PM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Tommy Fleetwood

1:40 PM
EDT		1

J.T. Poston

Ryan Gerard