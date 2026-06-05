Memorial Tournament 2026: Round 3 tee times, pairings and how to watch

J.T. Poston will carry a one-shot lead over Ryan Gerard entering the weekend at Muirfield Village.

Poston’s 7-under 65 included a mistake-free back nine on a course that challenged both morning and afternoon pairings Friday. The next lowest score of the second round was 69.

“I can’t put into words how hard that was,” said Justin Thomas, who barely made the cut at 5 over thanks to a par-saving putt on the 18th hole. “That was the hardest round of golf that I can remember, major, non-major, it was just insane. The wind wasn’t really the direction it was supposed to be or kind of forecasted to be for kind of like half the day and that usually isn’t something that happens when it’s at 25, 20, 25 miles an hour.”

Will Jack’s Place relent in Round 3? Golf Channel’s live coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.

the Memorial Tournament - Rd 3 Watch the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Here are the third round tee times and pairings for the Memorial Tournament.