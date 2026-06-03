More details emerge as PGA Tour PAC briefed on possible two-track schedule

The PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council was given a rough outline of what the future of the circuit’s schedule might look like.

The 16-player PAC was briefed on CEO Brian Rolapp and the Future Competition Committee’s vision of a reimagined Tour, including the circuit’s move to “Track 1” and “Track 2” events for the 2028 season.

According to multiple sources with knowledge of the proposal, the current plan is to have 15 to 18 Track 1 events as well as the four major championships. Estimates for field sizes for the upper tier events would be 120 to 130 players, although that number is still being considered.

There are currently eight signature events, The Players Championship, and sources say the Tour plans to reduce the number of playoff events to two, leaving roughly four to seven spots for additional events on the Track 1 schedule.

The proposal would allow for the top 90 players at the end of each season to retain their Track 1 status followed by some combination of promotions from the Track 2 season-long points list and the DP World Tour, which currently allows for the top 10 players to gain PGA Tour status.

According to sources, the current plan is to not have sponsor exemptions or mid-season promotions from Track 2 into Track 1 events. Despite some push back from players, the Tour also looks to limit access for Track 1 players into Track 2 events.

There would be a qualifying tournament for Track 2 status and players from the PGA Tour U program, which awards Tour cards to top college players, would also earn status on the secondary circuit.

“We expect to make more meaningful progress by this summer, and following our June 22nd board meeting, I plan to host another press conference at the Travelers Championship,” Rolapp said at The Players Championship in March.

The Tour’s policy board must approve any changes to the Tour’s competitive structure, but not the PAC.

Sources also said player input into the Track 1 schedule, which would likely begin in mid- to late-January and run through late August before the start of football season, suggests the Tour would build in off weeks after major championships and The Players and attempt to avoid playing three consecutive weeks.

Last month, Tour sources confirmed the plan to maintain purse sizes for Track 1 events at $20 million ($25 million for The Players) “for the foreseeable future – with a strong opportunity to increase them.”

The Future Competition Committee was created last August with Rolapp’s goal being “significant change,” and includes policy board player directors Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Camilo Villegas, Maverick McNealy and Keith Mitchell along with Joe Gorder, John Henry and Theo Epstein.

Tiger Woods is chairman of the committee but announced on March 31 he was “stepping away” to “work toward lasting recovery” after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a car crash near his home in South Florida.