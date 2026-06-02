RBC Canadian Open 2026: How to watch at TPC Toronto

The RBC Canadian Open will be played June 11-14 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, where players in the field will compete for a $9,800,000 purse in Caledon, Ontario, Canada.

The early field includes defending champ, Ryan Fox, brothers Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

Below is all of the information on how to watch this year’s Canadian national championship on Golf Channel (all times ET; stream links added when available).

Thursday, June 11

2-3PM: Golf Central Pregame

3-6PM: RBC Canadian Open, Round 1

6-7PM: Golf Central Postgame

Friday, June 12

2-3PM: Golf Central Pregame

3-6PM: RBC Canadian Open, Round 2

9-10PM: Golf Central Postgame

Saturday, June 13

1-3PM: RBC Canadian Open, Round 3

3-6PM: RBC Canadian Open, Round 3 (CBS)

10-11PM: Golf Central Postgame

Sunday, June 14