Retief Goosen wins Mitsubishi Electric for TPC Sugarloaf Champ-PGA Tour double

DULUTH, Ga. — Retief Goosen won the PGA Tour Champion’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic on Sunday at TPC Sugarloaf, 24 years after he took the PGA Tour’s BellSouth Classic on the course.

Goosen closed with a 14-point round under the modified Stableford scoring system to beat Stephen Ames by two points. The 57-year-old South African won for the fifth time in 150 starts on the senior tour.

Goosen birdied the par-5 18th to finish with 39 points. He also won the PGA Tour’s 2005 International under the scoring system that was used for the first time in the senior event.

Players received eight points for an albatross, five for eagle and two for birdie. They lost a point for bogey and three for double bogey or worse.

Ames had 19 points in the final round. Second-round leader Zach Johnson was third at 36 after an eight-point day.

Local favorite Stewart Cink, the Senior PGA winner last week for his third victory of the year, was fourth at 35 after a 19-point round. Cink played college golf at Georgia Tech and lives in Atlanta.