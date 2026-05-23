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Australian Scott Hend wins first-ever PGA Tour Champions event in Morocco

  
Published May 23, 2026 02:33 PM
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March 22, 2026 10:30 PM
Steve Alker won for the 11th time in 100 career starts on the PGA Tour Champions. The 54-year-old New Zealander was nine strokes back after opening with an even-par 71, then shot a 62 on Saturday to pull within two. He beat Padraig Harrington with a 4-footer Sunday in mid-90 degree heat.

The PGA Tour Champions newest winner has been grinding for three decades.

Australian Scott Hend, who is fourth all-time on the Asian Tour with 10 wins, ran away with the Trophy Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Morocco.

He defeated Kiwi Steven Alker and American Tommy Gainey by five strokes, and was the only player in the field to card three consecutive rounds in the 60s.

Hend’s wife, Leanne, had not seen him win since the week they got married in 2002. Leanne was at the bag that day at the Victoria Open, when Hend finished 17 under to top Michael Harris, Rich Massey and David Hearn on the Canadian Tour.

It was just Hend’s 12th start on the PGA Tour Champions.

Alker, who won the Cologuard Classic earlier this year, has finished inside the top 14 or higher in five straight events.

As for Gainey, he went 67-67 to open the tournament and looked in charge at 12 under entering Saturday’s final round. Unfortunately he bogyed four of his last nine hole and went into the clubhouse with a 75.