Sponsor’s invite Michael Brennan leads by two at Bank of Utah Championship

IVINS, Utah — Michael Brennan got into the Bank of Utah Championship on a sponsor exemption after tearing up the PGA Tour Americas. He’s in position to leave Black Desert on Sunday as a PGA Tour winner.

Brennan shot a 7-under 64 on Saturday in sunny conditions on the scenic course framed by red-rock cliffs to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Matt McCarty.

“I have a great opportunity tomorrow, so try to take advantage of it, stay focused,” Brennan said.

Making his third career PGA Tour start and first as a professional, Brennan is trying to become the first player to win on a sponsor exemption since Nick Dunlap last year in the American Express.

“I was a little nervous, definitely,” Brennan said. “I don’t think it was anything crazy. Nothing that I hadn’t experienced playing professional golf on the Americas tour. I felt like those experiences were pretty similar, which I’m very happy about. I’ve had some experience, and I hope to draw on that tomorrow. But when you’re out on the golf course it’s just you and the golf course. ”

Brennan played an eight-hole stretch in 7 under after dropping strokes with a double bogey on No. 2. He started the run with a 206-yard approach to 3 1/2 feet for eagle on the par-5 seventh, and finished it with chips to a foot on 12 and 2 1/2 feet on 14. He scrambled to save par on 17 and birdied the par-5 18th to get to 17-under 196.

“I’m obviously very happy with how I finished this round,” Brennan said. “I played very solid coming in.”

The 23-year-old former Wake Forest star won three times in a four-event stretch on the PGA Tour Americas in August and September, and topped the season points list to take the first of 10 Korn Ferry Tour spots available on the tour.

His victories came in Windsor, Ontario; Brainerd, Minnesota; and Sherwood Park, Alberta. At Wake Forest, he won eight titles, topped by ACC Championships in 2023 and 2024.

McCarty also shot 64, closing birdie-birdie-birdie-bogey-birdie-birdie-birdie. He entered the week 84th in the FedExCup standings.

“Just hit a lot of good shots,” McCarty said. “Got a few putts to drop. Hit a good putt on 15, too. Just kind of bumped a little bit.”

After this week, only three tournaments remain in the season for players to finish among the top 100 in the FedExCup to keep full cards for the 2026 season. The top 100 has been reduced from 125 players keeping their cards a year ago.

Rico Hoey (63), Kevin Yu (63) and Pierceson Coody (66) were tied for third at 14 under. Hayden Springer (62) and Thorbjorn Olesen (65) were 13 under. In the FedEx Cup. Yu is 61st, Hoey 91st, Olesen 116th, Springer 131st and Coody 133rd.

“I’m pretty far back in terms of keeping my card, so it means a lot,” Springer said. “It’s important to me. There is a big difference between being in a conditional status to full status.”