State attorney plans to suponea Tiger Woods’ prescription records

While Tiger Woods’ professional future remains unknown, his legal future following his March 27 arrest for suspicion of DUI in South Florida is beginning to take shape.

On Tuesday, attorneys for Woods informed the 19th Judicial Court for Martin County (Fla.) his “intent to participate in discovery” in the case.

Last week, Woods pled not guilty to the charges and requested a trial. Later that day he announced he was “stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.”

Also on Tuesday, state attorney Thomas Bakkedahl filed notice that he plans to subpoena Woods’ prescription records, including “all prescription medication on file … to include date and time prescription was filled” along with “all special instructions on how to take the medication” and “all warnings including but not limited to operating a motor vehicle while taking the prescription.”

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Around 2 p.m. on March 27, Woods’ SUV attempted to pass a truck pulling a trailer on two-lane South Beach Road on Jupiter Island, Florida. Woods’ SUV clipped the back of the trailer and the vehicle flipped onto its side. There were no injuries.

“I would like to add that we fully support Tiger’s recent decision to focus on his health and well-being,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said during a press conference Wednesday at the Masters.