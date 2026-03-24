Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026: First-round tee times, groupings and how to watch
The Texas Children’s Houston Open begins on Thursday and 2025 champ Min Woo Lee will be looking to defend his title. Lee earned his first PGA Tour win at the tournament last year by defeating Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland by a stroke.
Scheffler withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday ahead of the birth of his second child. Which means that Lee won’t have a rematch with the world. No. 1 but Woodland remains as a challenger in the field.
The tournament returns to Memorial Park Golf course next week for the sixth consecutive year and will feature a field of 135 players.
How to watch Round 1 on Golf Channel:
Texas Children’s Houston Open first-round tee times:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|8:20 AM
EDT
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Andrew Putnam
Bronson Burgoon
|8:20 AM
EDT
|10
Vince Whaley
Danny Walker
Marco Penge
|8:31 AM
EDT
|1
Nick Dunlap
Matthieu Pavon
Chad Ramey
|8:31 AM
EDT
|10
Keith Mitchell
Max Greyserman
Nicolai Højgaard
|8:42 AM
EDT
|1
Danny Willett
Sam Stevens
Doug Ghim
|8:42 AM
EDT
|10
Shane Lowry
Wyndham Clark
Rickie Fowler
|8:53 AM
EDT
|1
William Mouw
Brian Campbell
Chris Kirk
|8:53 AM
EDT
|10
Chris Gotterup
Jason Day
Sam Burns
|9:04 AM
EDT
|1
Garrick Higgo
Jhonattan Vegas
Harry Hall
|9:04 AM
EDT
|10
Nico Echavarria
Ben Griffin
Stephan Jaeger
|9:15 AM
EDT
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Aldrich Potgieter
Kevin Yu
|9:15 AM
EDT
|10
Ryan Gerard
Sahith Theegala
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|9:26 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Brennan
Ryan Fox
Aaron Wise
|9:26 AM
EDT
|10
Tom Kim
Tom Hoge
Mac Meissner
|9:37 AM
EDT
|1
Dylan Wu
Hank Lebioda
Kristoffer Reitan
|9:37 AM
EDT
|10
David Lipsky
Rasmus Højgaard
Takumi Kanaya
|9:48 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Fishburn
Jimmy Stanger
Jeffrey Kang
|9:48 AM
EDT
|10
Lee Hodges
Beau Hossler
Johnny Keefer
|9:59 AM
EDT
|1
Alejandro Tosti
Isaiah Salinda
Dan Brown
|9:59 AM
EDT
|10
Jordan Smith
Adrien Saddier
Pontus Nyholm
|10:10 AM
EDT
|1
Jackson Suber
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Casey Russell
|10:10 AM
EDT
|10
Jesper Svensson
Paul Waring
Davis Chatfield
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
K.H. Lee
Denny McCarthy
Rico Hoey
|1:20 PM
EDT
|10
Brice Garnett
Mark Hubbard
Sam Ryder
|1:31 PM
EDT
|1
Will Zalatoris
Thorbjørn Olesen
Kevin Roy
|1:31 PM
EDT
|10
Peter Malnati
Adam Svensson
Eric Cole
|1:42 PM
EDT
|1
Min Woo Lee
Tony Finau
Adam Scott
|1:42 PM
EDT
|10
Emiliano Grillo
Seamus Power
Trey Mullinax
|1:53 PM
EDT
|1
Jake Knapp
Brooks Koepka
Michael Thorbjornsen
|1:53 PM
EDT
|10
Joe Highsmith
Taylor Pendrith
Matt Kuchar
|2:04 PM
EDT
|1
Ricky Castillo
Sungjae Im
Pierceson Coody
|2:04 PM
EDT
|10
Adam Schenk
J.T. Poston
Aaron Rai
|2:15 PM
EDT
|1
Harris English
Billy Horschel
Patrick Rodgers
|2:15 PM
EDT
|10
Steven Fisk
Davis Riley
Lucas Glover
|2:26 PM
EDT
|1
Patton Kizzire
Alex Smalley
S.H. Kim
|2:26 PM
EDT
|10
Karl Vilips
Davis Thompson
Gary Woodland
|2:37 PM
EDT
|1
Mackenzie Hughes
Charley Hoffman
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|2:37 PM
EDT
|10
Matt Wallace
Max McGreevy
Chandler Phillips
|2:48 PM
EDT
|1
Rafael Campos
Austin Eckroat
Matti Schmid
|2:48 PM
EDT
|10
Kris Ventura
A.J. Ewart
Luke Clanton
|2:59 PM
EDT
|1
Zecheng Dou
John Parry
Kensei Hirata
|2:59 PM
EDT
|10
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Marcelo Rozo
Cole Hammer
|3:10 PM
EDT
|1
Haotong Li
John VanDerLaan
Christo Lamprecht
|3:10 PM
EDT
|10
David Ford
Zach Bauchou
Mason Howell