Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026: First-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

The Texas Children’s Houston Open begins on Thursday and 2025 champ Min Woo Lee will be looking to defend his title. Lee earned his first PGA Tour win at the tournament last year by defeating Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland by a stroke.

Scheffler withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday ahead of the birth of his second child. Which means that Lee won’t have a rematch with the world. No. 1 but Woodland remains as a challenger in the field.

The tournament returns to Memorial Park Golf course next week for the sixth consecutive year and will feature a field of 135 players.

Scottie Scheffler withdraws ahead of Houston Open for birth of second child Scheffler has withdrawn from this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open because of the imminent birth of his second child.

How to watch Round 1 on Golf Channel:

Texas Children’s Houston Open first-round tee times: