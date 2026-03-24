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Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026: First-round tee times, groupings and how to watch

  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino,
  • By
  • Marisa Marcellino
  
Published March 24, 2026 03:24 PM
Scheffler withdraws from Houston Open
March 24, 2026 01:11 PM
Scottie Scheffler withdrew from the Texas Children's Houston Open citing family reasons ahead of the birth of his second child.

The Texas Children’s Houston Open begins on Thursday and 2025 champ Min Woo Lee will be looking to defend his title. Lee earned his first PGA Tour win at the tournament last year by defeating Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland by a stroke.

Scheffler withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday ahead of the birth of his second child. Which means that Lee won’t have a rematch with the world. No. 1 but Woodland remains as a challenger in the field.

The tournament returns to Memorial Park Golf course next week for the sixth consecutive year and will feature a field of 135 players.

The American Express 2026 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler withdraws ahead of Houston Open for birth of second child
Scheffler has withdrawn from this week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open because of the imminent birth of his second child.

How to watch Round 1 on Golf Channel:

Texas Children’s Houston Open first-round tee times:

TimeTeePlayers
8:20 AM
EDT		1

Erik van Rooyen

Andrew Putnam

Bronson Burgoon

8:20 AM
EDT		10

Vince Whaley

Danny Walker

Marco Penge

8:31 AM
EDT		1

Nick Dunlap

Matthieu Pavon

Chad Ramey

8:31 AM
EDT		10

Keith Mitchell

Max Greyserman

Nicolai Højgaard

8:42 AM
EDT		1

Danny Willett

Sam Stevens

Doug Ghim

8:42 AM
EDT		10

Shane Lowry

Wyndham Clark

Rickie Fowler

8:53 AM
EDT		1

William Mouw

Brian Campbell

Chris Kirk

8:53 AM
EDT		10

Chris Gotterup

Jason Day

Sam Burns

9:04 AM
EDT		1

Garrick Higgo

Jhonattan Vegas

Harry Hall

9:04 AM
EDT		10

Nico Echavarria

Ben Griffin

Stephan Jaeger

9:15 AM
EDT		1

Kurt Kitayama

Aldrich Potgieter

Kevin Yu

9:15 AM
EDT		10

Ryan Gerard

Sahith Theegala

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

9:26 AM
EDT		1

Michael Brennan

Ryan Fox

Aaron Wise

9:26 AM
EDT		10

Tom Kim

Tom Hoge

Mac Meissner

9:37 AM
EDT		1

Dylan Wu

Hank Lebioda

Kristoffer Reitan

9:37 AM
EDT		10

David Lipsky

Rasmus Højgaard

Takumi Kanaya

9:48 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Fishburn

Jimmy Stanger

Jeffrey Kang

9:48 AM
EDT		10

Lee Hodges

Beau Hossler

Johnny Keefer

9:59 AM
EDT		1

Alejandro Tosti

Isaiah Salinda

Dan Brown

9:59 AM
EDT		10

Jordan Smith

Adrien Saddier

Pontus Nyholm

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Jackson Suber

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Casey Russell

10:10 AM
EDT		10

Jesper Svensson

Paul Waring

Davis Chatfield

1:20 PM
EDT		1

K.H. Lee

Denny McCarthy

Rico Hoey

1:20 PM
EDT		10

Brice Garnett

Mark Hubbard

Sam Ryder

1:31 PM
EDT		1

Will Zalatoris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kevin Roy

1:31 PM
EDT		10

Peter Malnati

Adam Svensson

Eric Cole

1:42 PM
EDT		1

Min Woo Lee

Tony Finau

Adam Scott

1:42 PM
EDT		10

Emiliano Grillo

Seamus Power

Trey Mullinax

1:53 PM
EDT		1

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Michael Thorbjornsen

1:53 PM
EDT		10

Joe Highsmith

Taylor Pendrith

Matt Kuchar

2:04 PM
EDT		1

Ricky Castillo

Sungjae Im

Pierceson Coody

2:04 PM
EDT		10

Adam Schenk

J.T. Poston

Aaron Rai

2:15 PM
EDT		1

Harris English

Billy Horschel

Patrick Rodgers

2:15 PM
EDT		10

Steven Fisk

Davis Riley

Lucas Glover

2:26 PM
EDT		1

Patton Kizzire

Alex Smalley

S.H. Kim

2:26 PM
EDT		10

Karl Vilips

Davis Thompson

Gary Woodland

2:37 PM
EDT		1

Mackenzie Hughes

Charley Hoffman

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2:37 PM
EDT		10

Matt Wallace

Max McGreevy

Chandler Phillips

2:48 PM
EDT		1

Rafael Campos

Austin Eckroat

Matti Schmid

2:48 PM
EDT		10

Kris Ventura

A.J. Ewart

Luke Clanton

2:59 PM
EDT		1

Zecheng Dou

John Parry

Kensei Hirata

2:59 PM
EDT		10

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Marcelo Rozo

Cole Hammer

3:10 PM
EDT		1

Haotong Li

John VanDerLaan

Christo Lamprecht

3:10 PM
EDT		10

David Ford

Zach Bauchou

Mason Howell
(a)