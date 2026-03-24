He’s ... back? Tiger Woods to play for Jupiter Links in TGL finale

With the Masters now just 16 days away, Tiger Woods will compete in the TGL finale on Tuesday night.

Woods, who has not played competitive golf since the 2024 Open Championship because of multiple injuries, is listed in the Jupiter Links’ starting lineup for the second of a best-of-3 matchup against Los Angeles Golf Club.

Woods’ Jupiter Links’ team lost, 6-5, on Monday night in South Florida, putting the squad one loss away from elimination. Tom Kim and Max Homa are the other players on Woods’ team for the second match; Kevin Kisner competed in the first match on Monday night against LAGC’s Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Sahith Theegala.

The 50-year-old Woods has been serving as a de facto captain for much of the season as he continues to recover from an Achilles’ tear in early 2025 and disc replacement surgery last fall. Because of the nature of the competition, he is likely to hit only about a dozen shots on Tuesday night.

“I’ve been working on it. Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disc replacement is not a lot of fun,” Woods said last week. “The body doesn’t quite heal like it did when I was 24. Doesn’t quite bounce back. So I have good days when I can pretty much do anything, and other days where it’s hard to just move around.”

Woods, a five-time Masters champion, said last month that he had not ruled out competing at Augusta National in two weeks and is still listed in the field. In his most recent Masters appearance, in 2024, he set the record with his 24th consecutive cut made.