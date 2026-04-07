Why Tommy Fleetwood feels extra pressure to keep playing in Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Sitting in the back-left corner, in the eighth and final row of Augusta National’s interview room, Frankie Fleetwood was probably only half paying attention to his father Tommy’s press conference. The 8-year-old was a little over 24 hours away from his chance at redemption.

During last year’s Masters Par 3 Contest, Tommy Fleetwood gave Frankie the stage on the ninth tee, though the youngster’s tee ball on the 120-yard hole only flew about halfway before splashing in Ike’s Pond. Frankie was interviewed on his walk to the green, during which he delivered this memorable response: “Well, I’ve been doing my hardest to get it over the green. I’ve been practicing as hard as I can, just not reaching it this year. But I’m just trying my hardest.”

Tommy revealed last week in San Antonio that Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest has been a big talking point in his household for months.

“I’m unconvinced he can carry it,” Tommy said. “He obviously very positively thinks he can. As long as he hits a good shot, I’m kind of OK with it. … I’m excited to go there, I’m excited to play. Frankie, you know, will be trying his hardest.”

This is Tommy’s 10th Masters appearance. He’s cracked the top 25 in in five of his last eight starts with a best finish of T-3 two years ago. Frankie had been to nine of those Masters. He only missed his dad’s debut because he wasn’t born yet.

“I always say one of the most special things about the Masters is for us as players to have something so big in your career, like playing the Masters or even trying to win the Masters, having something so unique, something that’s so special for the family right before it on a Wednesday, I just think is amazing,” Tommy said. “I think it’s one of the most special things about the week. Yeah, we talk about it all the time. … If you’re lucky enough to do what I have, there’s a lot of players – Justin [Rose] is playing his 20th, there’s so many players here that have played in so many Masters, but Frankie’s growing up. Every year you see him get that little bit older at the Masters.

“I think more than anything the pressure is on me to keep making the Masters until he reaches the green on the ninth.”