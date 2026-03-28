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08:17
LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 2
Extended highlights from the second round of the LPGA Tour’s Ford Championship, featuring Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and more in Arizona.
Tiger Woods: A timeline of significant moments on and off the golf course
Tiger Woods’ arrest Friday for a car crash in Florida was at least the fourth auto-related incident involving the golfer and the second in which he was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
06:29
Chamblee on Woods: ‘You have to wait for the facts to play out’
Brandel Chamblee joined Rich Lerner on “Golf Central” to discuss Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest. Chamblee was adamant that “you have to wait for the facts to play out.”
09:06
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 2
Extended highlights from the second round of the PGA Tour’s Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
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