07:32
Zalatoris details health, swing changes in Tour return
Will Zalatoris is making his PGA Tour return this week at The American Express following back surgery in May. He talks to Todd Lewis about his recovery and the swing changes he implemented.
Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth competing early, but need exemptions into signature events
Adam Scott returned to the Sony Open for the first time in three years and jokingly said it was a good place to stop on the way back from Australia. He had other motives, of course.
06:49
Scheffler fine-tuning new driver for season debut at AmEx
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is making his season debut this week at The American Express, and he’s putting a new driver in play. Todd Lewis reports on how Scheffler is preparing for his week in the desert and what he could accomplish.
The American Express 2026: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
Tee times, pairings and how to watch Round 3 of The American Express, across all three course in La Quinta, California.
