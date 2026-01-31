Skip navigation
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the PGA Tour’s 2026 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
Koepka: Improved driving key to making Farmers cut
Brooks Koepka told reporters after his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open that he was happy with how he drove the ball at Torrey Pines North Course on Friday. He also spoke about sharing a special moment with his wife and family after making the cut and extending his tournament play by two days.
Schauffele’s cut streak ends at hometown Farmers
Xander Schauffele’s cuts-made streak came to an end Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open. The 32-year-old San Diego native, who had made 72 straight PGA Tour cuts, talked about what went wrong in his hometown event.
Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Round 3 tee times, groupings, how to watch
Here’s a look at tee times for the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the South Course at Torrey Pines.