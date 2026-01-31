Brooks Koepka told reporters after his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open that he was happy with how he drove the ball at Torrey Pines North Course on Friday. He also spoke about sharing a special moment with his wife and family after making the cut and extending his tournament play by two days.
Xander Schauffele’s cuts-made streak came to an end Friday at the Farmers Insurance Open. The 32-year-old San Diego native, who had made 72 straight PGA Tour cuts, talked about what went wrong in his hometown event.