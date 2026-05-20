Brandt Snedeker taps Jim Furyk, Keegan Bradley as captain’s assistants for 2026 Presidents Cup

U.S. team captain Brandt Snedeker has named Jim Furyk and Keegan Bradley as captain’s assistants for this year’s Presidents Cup.

The tournament, which will be played at Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3 in late September, features an American team ready to defend its 10 consecutive victories.

“I’m thrilled to have Jim and Keegan join me as captain’s assistants for the 2026 Presidents Cup,” Snedeker said in a statement. “Both guys have incredible experience as leaders representing the United States and they’ve each earned the respect of players across generations. Jim knows exactly what it takes to lead a team to victory and Keegan’s competitive spirit and energy will be an undeniable asset for the team. I look forward to leaning on their experience and using them as a sounding board as look toward Medinah in September.”

After winning the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club as captain, Furyk returns in his third appearance as a captain’s assistant. He previously served as an assistant to Jay Haas in 2015 and Steve Stricker in 2017.

The announcement continues an impressive leadership trajectory for the 17-time PGA Tour winner, having recently been selected as captain of the 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

In addition to his leadership roles, Furyk brings a wealth of experience inside the ropes having competed in seven Presidents Cups (1998, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011), compiling a 20-10-3 career record.

“I’m honored to join Brandt and the U.S. team as a captain’s assistant for the 2026 Presidents Cup,” Furyk said. “It was a privilege to captain our team to victory at Royal Montreal two years ago and I can’t wait to be back with the team and support Brandt in his role as captain. I know firsthand the pride, passion and commitment it takes to represent the United States in this setting. Brandt is a tremendous leader who cares deeply about the players and the team culture, and I’m excited to join him and our players as we prepare for what will be an unforgettable week in Chicago.”

Bradley returns to the Presidents Cup in a leadership role after serving as captain of the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team. His strong 2024 season included winning his seventh PGA Tour title at the BMW Championship, earning a spot in the Tour Championship and a captain’s pick for Furyk’s U.S. team at Royal Montreal. Bradley has played in two Presidents Cups with a 3-3-1 record, highlighted by his cup-clinching point in ’24 against Si Woo Kim.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Brandt as a captain’s assistant at Medinah this year,” said Bradley, who is currently 20th in the U.S. points standings. “Representing the United States has always meant a great deal to me throughout my career, and the opportunity to be part of the team in this role is truly special. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Brandt and what he brings as a leader. I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to support him and our players as we work to bring home another Presidents Cup victory on U.S. soil.”

Snedeker’s first two selections to his captain’s assistant committee comes on the heels of returning to the winner’s circle for his 10th PGA Tour title and first in eight years at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Snedeker has two remaining spots available to round out the slate of captain’s assistants.