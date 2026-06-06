Teen phenom Asterisk Talley enters U.S. Women’s Open record books with weekend low for amateur

LOS ANGELES – Asterisk Talley had no idea she’d written her name in the U.S. Women’s Open record book on Saturday afternoon at Riviera Country Club.

“Really?” said the 17-year-old Talley, who fired the second-lowest score by an amateur in championship history and the lowest for a weekend round: a bogey-free, 5-under 66.

Talley, the Stanford commit who is ranked seventh in the world amateur rankings and already competing in her third USWO this week, ties 66s shot previously by Carol Semple Thompson (1994), Brittany Lincicome (2004) and Gina Kim (2019).

Ingrid Lindblad’s first-round 65 at Pine Needles in 2022 remains the overall amateur record.

“Just feeling like the hole was so big today,” Talley said. “Couldn’t miss.”

Talley was coming off a disappointing 75 on Friday. When she double-bogeyed the par-3 14th hole, she figured she’d be missing her second straight USWO cut after capturing low-amateur honors with a T-44 in 2024. But she got up and down for birdie at the par-5 17th to make the cut on the number, at 4 over.

“It was kind of a must-make,” Talley said of the 7-foot birdie putt on No. 17 on Friday.

On Saturday, Talley opened with birdie by chipping close at the par-5 first hole. She then rolled in a 12-footer at No. 3 and 8-footer at No. 6. She hit a perfect tee ball at the iconic par-4 10th and chipped up to 3 feet for another birdie, then added her fifth and final birdie at No. 17, hitting the green in two and two-putting from 45 feet.

Talley’s low round shot her up inside the top 20 when she wrapped play. She was among five amateurs, out of 23 who started the week, to make the cut.

“I’m trying to do the same thing,” Talley said, referencing Lancaster. “Obviously, two years ago, I was playing pretty well, so I just kind of improve the little things as you go on. You kind of mature, and your golf game and mindset kind of just hopefully get better.”

Talley, who is from Chowchilla, California, about 30 miles north of Fresno, finished school last Friday before traveling down to Los Angeles. Her classmates’ last day was Thursday. Talley will remain in the City of Angels for another week, too, as she’s set to play in her second Curtis Cup. She went 2-1-1 two years ago at Sunningdale in England.

“It’s going to be super exciting,” Talley said. “Just a lot of good things to look forward to right now, and I’m enjoying the moment right now, and I’m kind of leaving next week to be next week.”