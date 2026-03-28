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Chamblee on Woods: 'You have to wait for the facts to play out'
March 27, 2026 10:16 PM
Brandel Chamblee joined Rich Lerner on "Golf Central" to discuss Tiger Woods' DUI arrest. Chamblee was adamant that "you have to wait for the facts to play out."
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