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PGA Tour highlights 2026: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2

May 29, 2026 08:09 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

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