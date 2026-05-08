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McIlroy rebounds at Quail Hollow, sits T-8 entering weekend

May 8, 2026 07:42 PM
Rory McIlroy made a charge during his back nine at Quail Hollow on Friday, with a stretch that featured five birdies in seven holes.

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