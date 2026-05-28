Skip navigation
SCORES
SCORES
Charles Schwab Challenge
ShopRite LPGA
Austrian Alpine Open
UNC Health Championship
NCAA DI Women’s Championships: Final
SCHEDULES
SCHEDULES
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NEWS
VIDEOS
WATCH
WATCH
Golf Channel LIVE
Golf Channel Schedule
Tournaments and Streams
PODCASTS
PODCASTS
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NCAA
SCORES
Charles Schwab Challenge
ShopRite LPGA
Austrian Alpine Open
UNC Health Championship
NCAA DI Women’s Championships: Final
SCHEDULES
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NEWS
VIDEOS
WATCH
Golf Channel LIVE
Golf Channel Schedule
Tournaments and Streams
PODCASTS
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Gerard on opening-round 64 at Charles Schwab: 'Makes lunch taste a little better'
May 28, 2026 04:24 PM
Ryan Gerard spoke to Rex Hoggard after his opening round of 64 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and discussed how he worked on his putting last week in preparation.
Related Videos
02:43
Griffin on Colonial course: ‘It’s going to reward someone that’s on their A-game”
03:42
This Stanford team the greatest in NCAA women’s golf history?
08:40
Meet the national champs: Stanford players, coach talk title season
02:14
USC coach on falling short to Stanford: ‘We just gave them too many holes early’
03:06
USC takes down Arkansas in semis, advances to women’s NCAA final
03:04
Stanford coach on facing USC for title: ‘It’s going to be must-watch TV’
04:50
O’Keefe’s scramble on No. 14 key to NCAA title: Romine
03:57
Brown on securing PGA Tour special temporary status: ‘Pretty cool feeling’
01:55
NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships 2026: Round 3 highlights
02:22
Scheffler: ‘Keep putting myself in position and things will turn my way’
02:53
DP World Tour Highlights 2026: Soudal Open, Final Round
01:29
Clark shoots final-round 60 for CJ Cup Byron Nelson win: ‘I knew I had to make birdies’
04:39
Clark races past S.W. Kim and Scheffler for CJ Cup Byron Nelson title
01:10
Penske Moving Day: Defending champ Scheffler back in Nelson mix
01:40
NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships 2026: Round 2 highlights
02:06
Hend stays steady, cruises to first Champions tournament win
04:22
Scheffler bogeys early to snap streak, two shots behind Kim
11:52
S.W. Kim shoots near record-breaking 11-under 60 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
07:30
Scheffler on Kim’s nearly historic round: ‘I’d equate it to like a no-hitter’
06:32
Spieth cards bogey-free 62 behind string of second-nine birdies
01:55
Im shoots career-low 61 during Round 2 of CJ Cup Byron Nelson
13:54
PGA Tour highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
01:46
Moore’s bogey-free 62 good enough to take lead at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
07:38
How Snedeker plans to prepare U.S. Presidents Cup team for Medinah
09:10
Koepka on putter change: Just trying to fix the problem
06:05
Eastern Michigan women’s golf headed to NCAA Championships for first time
03:44
‘Good news, bad news’ for Spieth’s season so far
03:29
Isenhour on Scheffler: ‘He’s my favorite to win at Shinnecock’
03:58
Uncertainty on DeChambeau’s future affecting his present
13:10
Dissecting LIV Golf’s future: ‘It’s impossible that it would survive in its current form’
Latest Clips
02:05
Stanford coach on fourth national title: ‘It’s actually kind of unthinkable’
10:38
NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships 2026: Team Match Play Final highlights
01:47
Ganne on winning 2026 National Championship: ‘I was just totally soaking in the moment’
31
Stanford women’s golf clinches fourth national championship over USC
08:03
Redman reflects on two Korn Ferry wins this season after time off
09:59
USGA launches ‘Rules AI’ pilot to provide wider access to regulations and expertise
07:40
Thomas: Driver better now than it was last year
07:43
Winners and losers from revamped Florida swing
01:56
CDW Course Insights: The ‘Horrible Horseshoe’ at Colonial
04:52
Setting the stage for No. 1 vs. No. 2 in NCAA women’s final
06:40
NCAA Golf Highlights: 2026 NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Semifinals
04:08
EMU coach on historic season: ‘They just truly believed we could do something special’
02:39
Ganne, Revuelta lead Stanford to NCAA women’s final
04:15
Don’t mess with Texas: Farah O’Keefe wins 2026 Annika Award
03:20
PGA Tour players react to potential two-tier tournament system and requirements
07:17
NCAA DI Women’s Golf Championships 2026: Team Match Play Quarterfinals highlights
02:27
EMU defeats Texas, advances to NCAA semis: ‘Keep breaking hearts and making history’
01:26
Eastern Michigan’s Janea Leovao defeats national champ O’Keefe
03:06
Texas coach Ianello: O’Keefe was a ‘diamond in the rough’
02:45
O’Keefe checks off big goal with women’s NCAA individual title
06:50
NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship highlights 2026: Final round
04:08
UT’s O’Keefe wins individual title at Women’s Golf Championships
01:34
Pepperdine rallies from down six shots, advances to quarterfinals vs. Stanford
01:45
Cinderella from Ypsilanti: Eagles advance in NCAA
03:14
Should elite PGA Tour players be required to play only Tier 1 events?
03:14
Can Wyndham Clark win back fans after Byron Nelson win?
05:54
Does Byron Nelson event need a ‘Tier 1' course?
10:26
PGA Tour Highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
03:10
Clark wins The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, first Tour victory since 2024
07:58
PGA Tour highlights 2026: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
Close Ad