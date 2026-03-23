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Show and tell: LPGA Tour broadcast enhancements

March 23, 2026 05:16 PM
Golf Channel analyst Paige Mackenzie breaks down the latest LPGA Tour broadcast enhancements seen during the 2026 Fortinet Founders Cup.

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