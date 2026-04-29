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How 2026 Tour winners Woodland, Echavarria qualified for Doral
April 29, 2026 06:40 PM
Gary Woodland and Nico Echavarria are playing in this week's Cadillac Championship thanks to their rankings on the Aon Next 10 standings.
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