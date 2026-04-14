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Faldo on whether McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time

April 14, 2026 07:04 PM
Sir Nick Faldo weighed in on whether Rory McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time and confidently said, “I think he’s passed us all quite comfortably now.”

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